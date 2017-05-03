CLUB - Wide Awake Timberline 4-H

CLUB - Wide Awake Timberline 4-H

21 hrs ago

The Wide Awake Timberline 4-H Club met April 9. The Cloverbud meeting took place with the subject on chickens. President Ashton Stipp called the meeting to order.

