Afghan forces making inroads into Islamic State territory
Capitalizing on the death of a top Islamic State commander in a raid late last month, Afghan forces are surging through districts in eastern Afghanistan long held by the radical group, officials said Monday. Afghan forces were now entering numerous villages in that region for the first time in many months, thugh intense fighting and aerial bombardment is still going on in five districts of the Nangahar province.
