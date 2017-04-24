Singer Suzy Bogguss Notes DePauw Conn...

Singer Suzy Bogguss Notes DePauw Connection: Her Son, Senior Benton Crider

Sunday Apr 23

"It seems like yesterday that this newspaper was announcing the motherhood of local girl made very good, Suzy Bogguss," begins an article in the Pantagraph of Bloomington, Illinois. "'Yesterday' was, in fact, 22 years ago this spring when the word came down that million-selling country star and Illinois State University alum Suzy Bogguss had given birth to her first child, a son christened Benton Charles Crider."

Bloomington, IL

