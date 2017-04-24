Singer Suzy Bogguss Notes DePauw Connection: Her Son, Senior Benton Crider
"It seems like yesterday that this newspaper was announcing the motherhood of local girl made very good, Suzy Bogguss," begins an article in the Pantagraph of Bloomington, Illinois. "'Yesterday' was, in fact, 22 years ago this spring when the word came down that million-selling country star and Illinois State University alum Suzy Bogguss had given birth to her first child, a son christened Benton Charles Crider."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGRE-FM Greencastle.
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy 20th Birthday Destiny Davis
|Mar 29
|F her stilettos
|2
|Kris Girardi owner of 360 Transcription is stil...
|Mar '17
|Editusername
|1
|Body Found at Vacant House Fire Next to IL Stri...
|Feb '17
|glitterati
|1
|Local racism
|Feb '17
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Sparklingly
|8
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Comically
|14
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Shoppingly
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC