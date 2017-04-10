SGA representatives meet with state l...

SGA representatives meet with state lawmakers

Friday Apr 7 Read more: The Daily Vidette

Secretary of Diversity Aleisha Reado, Secretary of Governmental Relations Richard Greenfield, Student Body Vice President Zach Schaab and Student Body President Kyle Walsh voice their opinions during a January SGA meeting. Students from Illinois State University's Student Government Association met with state lawmakers to advocate the need to invest in higher education in Illinois through full funding for higher education appropriation and MAP grants.

