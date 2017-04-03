Judge: Mentally ill inmates' care burdens Illinois jails
A McLean County judge says delays in placing mentally ill inmates in state hospitals shift the burden for their care to county jails and deny defendants their right to a timely psychiatric evaluation. The Pantagraph reports that 58-year-old Anita Jumper has been waiting in jail for more than a month for a bed at Springfield's McFarland Mental Health Center.
