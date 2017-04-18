Jim Dey: What to make of 'motions in limine'
The defense says it doesn't want the prosecution to use unspecified unflattering information about a man charged with murder in an upcoming trial. The prosecution replies that it has no intention of using it, except perhaps in rebuttal after presenting its case-in-chief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy 20th Birthday Destiny Davis
|Mar 29
|F her stilettos
|2
|Kris Girardi owner of 360 Transcription is stil...
|Mar '17
|Editusername
|1
|Body Found at Vacant House Fire Next to IL Stri...
|Feb '17
|glitterati
|1
|Local racism
|Feb '17
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Sparklingly
|8
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Comically
|14
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Shoppingly
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC