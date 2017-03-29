Community Notes
The LaMoille Lions Club will host a fish fry supper from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Lions Club, 308 Howard St., LaMoille. The dinner will include fish, slaw, bread and butter, and lemonade or coffee.
