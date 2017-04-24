Chicago area favorite Portillo's coming to Normal
Following the April 13 groundbreaking ceremony for Portillo's 202 Landmark Drive location in Normal, media, local leaders and patrons enjoyed authentic Portillo's Italian sausage and beef, along with pasta and salad. The Chicago-style hot dog chain broke ground April 13 at 202 Landmark Drive in Normal with promises from Mayor Chris Koos that whatever financial projections the company may have for the coming location, "they're low."
