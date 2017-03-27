Veterans Parkway to be under construction for seven months
The Illinois Department of Transportation will begin its project on Veterans Parkway from Hamilton Road/Fox Creek Road north and then east to Bunn Street Monday. Bloomington Public Works Director Jim Karch said, "This is going to be beneficial to everyone once it is finished.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Vidette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy 20th Birthday Destiny Davis
|Wed
|F her stilettos
|2
|Kris Girardi owner of 360 Transcription is stil...
|Mar 1
|Editusername
|1
|Body Found at Vacant House Fire Next to IL Stri...
|Feb '17
|glitterati
|1
|Local racism
|Feb '17
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Sparklingly
|8
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Comically
|14
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Shoppingly
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC