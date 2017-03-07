RAIL SERVICE? April Fool's joke turns serious Support builds for passenger rail service to the Southern Tier Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://stargaz.tt/2mCvJe4 It's been talked about for years, but an effort to restore passenger rail service to the Southern Tier is starting to gather some momentum. There has been no passenger rail service in the Southern Tier since 1970, according to Rob Piecuch, Southern Tier coordinator for the Empire State Passengers Association.

