Northwest suburban police blotter
Value was estimated at $1,000. • A male was seen damaging tires on an Acura and on a 2016 Mercedes C350 around 6:36 p.m. Feb. 28 at a home on the 500 block of West Hackberry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kris Girardi owner of 360 Transcription is stil...
|Mar 1
|Editusername
|1
|Body Found at Vacant House Fire Next to IL Stri...
|Feb 24
|glitterati
|1
|Happy 20th Birthday Destiny Davis
|Feb 19
|DaddyDon46
|1
|Local racism
|Feb 17
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Phart Sparklingly
|8
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Phart Comically
|14
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Phart Shoppingly
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC