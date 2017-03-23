Illinois Farmland Values Fall 6%, Ren...

Illinois Farmland Values Fall 6%, Rental Rates Stable

ILLINOIS FARMLAND VALUES FALL 6%, RENTAL RATES STABLE Mar. 27, 2017 Land Owner newsletter reports: Farmland values across Illinois seem to 'be finding their footing' as prices paid for ag properties in 2016 moved downward a second year from historic highs reached just a couple years ago. This is the general consensus from the 2017 Illinois Land Values Conference held in Bloomington, Ill., today.

