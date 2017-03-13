Democratic women make donation

Friday Mar 10 Read more: The Times

Julia Mautino Messina, vice president of Illinois Valley Democratic Women, presents a donation on behalf of her group to Austin Cullinan, of College Democrats of Illinois State University. The donation will support the annual College Democrats Convention, which is set for the April 29-30 weekend in Bloomington.

