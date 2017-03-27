Bike share puts Normal on the map

Bike share puts Normal on the map

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: The Daily Vidette

Normal recently launched a new bike share program that looks like it's going to do some good in the community. Partnering with Zagster, the nation's largest and fastest-growing bike share company, the main goal of the service is to provide more transportation options in the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Vidette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Happy 20th Birthday Destiny Davis Mar 29 F her stilettos 2
Kris Girardi owner of 360 Transcription is stil... Mar '17 Editusername 1
News Body Found at Vacant House Fire Next to IL Stri... Feb '17 glitterati 1
Local racism Feb '17 Concerned Citizen 1
News Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09) Feb '17 Phart Sparklingly 8
News Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09) Feb '17 Phart Comically 14
News Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09) Feb '17 Phart Shoppingly 3
See all Bloomington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomington Forum Now

Bloomington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bloomington, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,094 • Total comments across all topics: 280,022,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC