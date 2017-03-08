Artists to share work for @Salon2017

The @Salon 2017-Gwendolyn Brooks Centennial will be from noon to 5 p.m. March 25 at the McLean County Arts Center in downtown Bloomington, 601 N. East St. The @Salon 2017-Gwendolyn Brooks Centennial will be from noon to 5 p.m. March 25 at the McLean County Arts Center in downtown Bloomington, 601 N. East St. The Illinois State University creative writing program in the Department of English will be presenting its fifth annual @Salon2017 event - Gwedolyn Brooks Centennial from noon to 5 p.m. on March 25. The event will feature renowned local and regional artists at the McLean County Arts Center in downtown Bloomington and will include poetry, performance, music and visual art.

