Artists to share work for @Salon2017
The @Salon 2017-Gwendolyn Brooks Centennial will be from noon to 5 p.m. March 25 at the McLean County Arts Center in downtown Bloomington, 601 N. East St. The @Salon 2017-Gwendolyn Brooks Centennial will be from noon to 5 p.m. March 25 at the McLean County Arts Center in downtown Bloomington, 601 N. East St. The Illinois State University creative writing program in the Department of English will be presenting its fifth annual @Salon2017 event - Gwedolyn Brooks Centennial from noon to 5 p.m. on March 25. The event will feature renowned local and regional artists at the McLean County Arts Center in downtown Bloomington and will include poetry, performance, music and visual art.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Vidette.
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kris Girardi owner of 360 Transcription is stil...
|Mar 1
|Editusername
|1
|Body Found at Vacant House Fire Next to IL Stri...
|Feb 24
|glitterati
|1
|Happy 20th Birthday Destiny Davis
|Feb 19
|DaddyDon46
|1
|Local racism
|Feb 17
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Sparklingly
|8
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Comically
|14
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Shoppingly
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC