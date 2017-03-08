a s Editors to Host Interactive Pop Up Talk Geared Toward ...

After debuting at the 2016 Vision Expo West, Pop-Up Talks will also be having their moment during this year's Vision Expo East. Vision Monday's associate editor, Jamie Wilson and assistant editor, Stephanie Sengwe are hosting a pop-up on March 31 from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. titled Bricks & CLICKS: Social Media Meets Optical on Main Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vision Monday.