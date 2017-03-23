90th Birthday - William (Tom) Holderby
William Holderby, of Marseilles, recently celebrated his 90th birthday. Mr. Holderby was born March 13, 1927, in Heyworth, Ill., to Clyde and Victoria Holderby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kris Girardi owner of 360 Transcription is stil...
|Mar 1
|Editusername
|1
|Body Found at Vacant House Fire Next to IL Stri...
|Feb 24
|glitterati
|1
|Happy 20th Birthday Destiny Davis
|Feb '17
|DaddyDon46
|1
|Local racism
|Feb '17
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Sparklingly
|8
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Comically
|14
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Phart Shoppingly
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC