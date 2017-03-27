3 mumps cases reported in isolated Il...

3 mumps cases reported in isolated Illinois State outbreak

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Daily Herald

Illinois State University reports that three students have confirmed cases of mumps, meeting the state health department's definition of an outbreak. The Pantagraph reports Thursday that the McLean County Health Department says it has been able to link the three cases by time and place.

