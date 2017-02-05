Rongey's Homecoming Puts Him In The Fast Lane

St. Louis native Chris Rongey is joining 101 ESPN's PM Drive show The Fast Lane , beginning Wednesday, February 8. Rongey joins the sports-talk station after 14 years on the air at WSCR-AM 670 "The Score" in Chicago, where he filled a variety of roles for White Sox broadcasts. Rongey is a graduate of Illinois State University, earning a B.S. in Mass Communication/Broadcast journalism and an M.S. in Communications.

