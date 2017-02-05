Rongey's Homecoming Puts Him In The Fast Lane
St. Louis native Chris Rongey is joining 101 ESPN's PM Drive show The Fast Lane , beginning Wednesday, February 8. Rongey joins the sports-talk station after 14 years on the air at WSCR-AM 670 "The Score" in Chicago, where he filled a variety of roles for White Sox broadcasts. Rongey is a graduate of Illinois State University, earning a B.S. in Mass Communication/Broadcast journalism and an M.S. in Communications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Ink.
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|State Farm Workers Unite - National Union Comin... (Apr '16)
|Jan 13
|Objective observer
|4
|Occupy BloNo Moves to New Location (Nov '11)
|Jan 8
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
|Snap Me jenzie866 (Nov '14)
|Jan 8
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
|Police: Man Walking Dog Likely Saved Drunk Teen... (Feb '12)
|Jan 8
|The Anti-Flower C...
|4
|Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping
|Jan '17
|The Anti-Flower C...
|1
|61% Off Ovation 10 Cinemas Tickets
|Jan '17
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC