Rauner's Education Reform Commission set to address financial woes
Since Governor Bruce Rauner created a bipartisan, bicameral Illinois School Funding Reform Commission in July of last year, Illinois has suffered a statewide budget crisis. The commission was set to provide a framework to the Illinois General Assembly for reforming school funding, but has since severely diminished funding for state universities, including Illinois State University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Vidette.
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kris Girardi owner of 360 Transcription is stil...
|2 hr
|Editusername
|1
|Body Found at Vacant House Fire Next to IL Stri...
|Feb 24
|glitterati
|1
|Happy 20th Birthday Destiny Davis
|Feb 19
|DaddyDon46
|1
|Local racism
|Feb 17
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Phart Sparklingly
|8
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Phart Comically
|14
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Phart Shoppingly
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC