Rauner's Education Reform Commission set to address financial woes

Saturday Feb 25

Since Governor Bruce Rauner created a bipartisan, bicameral Illinois School Funding Reform Commission in July of last year, Illinois has suffered a statewide budget crisis. The commission was set to provide a framework to the Illinois General Assembly for reforming school funding, but has since severely diminished funding for state universities, including Illinois State University.

