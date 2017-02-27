Radial Firestone OTR lines to debut
Bridgestone Americas is adding a line of Firestone-branded radial loader, grader and earthmover tires, known as the " VersaBuilt " line, to its North American OTR tire portfolio. The company plans to roll out the range at the upcoming Conexpo-Con/Ag 2017 trade show in Las Vegas, March 7-11.
