Police find nearly 130 explosives at Normal man's home

Saturday Feb 18

McLean County Assistant State's Attorney Emily Young says police found 128 explosives devices each containing about a half-ounce of dynamite or explosive powder from the home of 32-year-old Gilbert Wilson. Prosecutors say police also found about 19 ounces of marijuana and items used to package drugs for sale.

