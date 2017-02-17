Not In Our Town pushes positivity, proactivity
"We stand against bullying, racism and hatred. We support those who feel marginalized," Karen Schmidt, an alderman in the City of Bloomington, a university librarian at Illinois Wesleyan University and a member of the Not In Our Town anti-bullying and anti-hate group, said.
Read more at The Daily Vidette.
