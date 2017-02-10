New system in place for downtown bar ...

New system in place for downtown bar drop-offs/pick-ups

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: The Daily Vidette

In the past, large school bus-type vehicles for hire would drop off and pick up downtown nightlife goers in the 500 block of North Main Street . Since students have returned from Winter Break, the Bloomington Police and engineering - among other departments - decided that the drop-off and pick-up location for large buses will now be on North Center Street.

