New MOA water park

Wisconsin-based Great Wolf Resorts Inc. confirms that it has bought a water park and adjoining hotel near the Mall of America in Bloomington. The Madison, Wis.-based indoor water park company said Tuesday that it will convert the Water Park of America and the Radisson Hotel Bloomington into a Great Wolf resort.
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|11 hr
|Phart Sparklingly
|8
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|12 hr
|Phart Comically
|14
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|12 hr
|Phart Shoppingly
|3
|Reindeer dung ornaments, jewelry net Ill. zoo $20K (Dec '09)
|12 hr
|Phart Seasonally
|6
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|State Farm Workers Unite - National Union Comin... (Apr '16)
|Jan 13
|Objective observer
|4
|Occupy BloNo Moves to New Location (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
