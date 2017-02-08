Neal Takes Over Middays at NASH New York

Katie Neal joined Cumulus in 2011 as evening host for WBNQ-FM in Bloomington. She moved to NASH-FM in New York City in 2013 as a weekend fill-in and has also worked as an AE at WPLJ-FM.

