Myszka: Food production needs a regenerative focus
Myszka is the owner of Epiphany Farms Hospitality Group, a business that blends its farms with its restaurant to create a farm-to-fork concept. He was the featured speaker at Thursday evening's Science Entrepreneurship Series at Millikin University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Y 103.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|State Farm Workers Unite - National Union Comin... (Apr '16)
|Jan 13
|Objective observer
|4
|Occupy BloNo Moves to New Location (Nov '11)
|Jan 8
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
|Snap Me jenzie866 (Nov '14)
|Jan 8
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
|Police: Man Walking Dog Likely Saved Drunk Teen... (Feb '12)
|Jan 8
|The Anti-Flower C...
|4
|Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping
|Jan '17
|The Anti-Flower C...
|1
|61% Off Ovation 10 Cinemas Tickets
|Jan '17
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC