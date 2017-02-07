Join record release party for Leland Bluebird Sessions Feb. 19
Singer-songwriter Robbie Fulks, nominated for two 2017 Grammy Awards for best folk album, "Upland Stories," and best American roots song, "Alabama at Night," contributed to the Leland Bluebird Sessions album, which will be released Feb. 19. Singer-songwriter Robbie Fulks, nominated for two 2017 Grammy Awards for best folk album, "Upland Stories," and best American roots song, "Alabama at Night," contributed to the Leland Bluebird Sessions album, which will be released Feb. 19. Chicago Farmer, folk singer and songwriter Cody Diekhoff of Bloomington, Ill., will perform at the Leland Bluebird Sessions Record Release Party on Sunday, Feb. 19 in Aurora.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|State Farm Workers Unite - National Union Comin... (Apr '16)
|Jan 13
|Objective observer
|4
|Occupy BloNo Moves to New Location (Nov '11)
|Jan 8
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
|Snap Me jenzie866 (Nov '14)
|Jan 8
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
|Police: Man Walking Dog Likely Saved Drunk Teen... (Feb '12)
|Jan 8
|The Anti-Flower C...
|4
|Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping
|Jan '17
|The Anti-Flower C...
|1
|61% Off Ovation 10 Cinemas Tickets
|Jan '17
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC