Join record release party for Leland Bluebird Sessions Feb. 19

Singer-songwriter Robbie Fulks, nominated for two 2017 Grammy Awards for best folk album, "Upland Stories," and best American roots song, "Alabama at Night," contributed to the Leland Bluebird Sessions album, which will be released Feb. 19. Chicago Farmer, folk singer and songwriter Cody Diekhoff of Bloomington, Ill., will perform at the Leland Bluebird Sessions Record Release Party on Sunday, Feb. 19 in Aurora.

