Join record release party for Leland ...

Join record release party for Leland Bluebird Sessions Feb. 19

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

Singer-songwriter Robbie Fulks, nominated for two 2017 Grammy Awards for best folk album, "Upland Stories," and best American roots song, "Alabama at Night," contributed to the Leland Bluebird Sessions album, which will be released Feb. 19. Singer-songwriter Robbie Fulks, nominated for two 2017 Grammy Awards for best folk album, "Upland Stories," and best American roots song, "Alabama at Night," contributed to the Leland Bluebird Sessions album, which will be released Feb. 19. Chicago Farmer, folk singer and songwriter Cody Diekhoff of Bloomington, Ill., will perform at the Leland Bluebird Sessions Record Release Party on Sunday, Feb. 19 in Aurora.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 20 river cross 5
State Farm Workers Unite - National Union Comin... (Apr '16) Jan 13 Objective observer 4
News Occupy BloNo Moves to New Location (Nov '11) Jan 8 The Anti-Flower C... 2
Snap Me jenzie866 (Nov '14) Jan 8 The Anti-Flower C... 2
News Police: Man Walking Dog Likely Saved Drunk Teen... (Feb '12) Jan 8 The Anti-Flower C... 4
News Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping Jan '17 The Anti-Flower C... 1
61% Off Ovation 10 Cinemas Tickets Jan '17 The Anti-Flower C... 2
See all Bloomington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomington Forum Now

Bloomington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Bloomington, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,700 • Total comments across all topics: 278,661,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC