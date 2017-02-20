Jane Lynch receives honorary degree f...

Jane Lynch receives honorary degree from Illinois State

Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress Jane Lynch has received an honorary doctoral degree from her alma mater, Illinois State University. Lynch is a native of the Chicago suburb of Dolton and a 1982 graduate of Illinois State's theatre program.

