Iowa State could lose thousands on sa...

Iowa State could lose thousands on sale of president's plane

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Fox News

In this Sept. 14, 2012, file photo, Iowa State President Steven Leath speaks during his installation ceremony in Ames, Iowa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09) Feb 8 Phart Sparklingly 8
News Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09) Feb 8 Phart Comically 14
News Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09) Feb 8 Phart Shoppingly 3
News Reindeer dung ornaments, jewelry net Ill. zoo $20K (Dec '09) Feb 8 Phart Seasonally 6
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 20 river cross 5
State Farm Workers Unite - National Union Comin... (Apr '16) Jan '17 Objective observer 4
News Occupy BloNo Moves to New Location (Nov '11) Jan '17 The Anti-Flower C... 2
See all Bloomington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomington Forum Now

Bloomington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bloomington, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,963 • Total comments across all topics: 278,942,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC