IL: Connect Transit GM to Leave Next ...

IL: Connect Transit GM to Leave Next Month

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Mass Transit

Months after bringing the Bloomington-Normal bus system a new route map, electronic fare boxes and an aggressive effort to secure state funding, General Manager Andrew Johnson will leave Connect Transit next month. "I'm really sorry to see him go.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Body Found at Vacant House Fire Next to IL Stri... Fri glitterati 1
Happy 20th Birthday Destiny Davis Feb 19 DaddyDon46 1
Local racism Feb 17 Concerned Citizen 1
News Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09) Feb 8 Phart Sparklingly 8
News Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09) Feb 8 Phart Comically 14
News Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09) Feb 8 Phart Shoppingly 3
News Reindeer dung ornaments, jewelry net Ill. zoo $20K (Dec '09) Feb 8 Phart Seasonally 6
See all Bloomington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomington Forum Now

Bloomington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Bloomington, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,192 • Total comments across all topics: 279,181,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC