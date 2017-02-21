Flying coach: Many universities are u...

Flying coach: Many universities are using private planes

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 20 Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

This 2015 file photo provided by the Bloomington Normal Airport Authority shows a damaged wing of a Cirrus SR22 single-engine plane at the Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington, Ill. Once seen as a luxury of the corporate world, private planes are becoming increasingly common at U.S. colleges and universities as schools try to attract athletes, raise money and reward coaches with jet-set vacations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Body Found at Vacant House Fire Next to IL Stri... 6 hr glitterati 1
Happy 20th Birthday Destiny Davis Feb 19 DaddyDon46 1
Local racism Feb 17 Concerned Citizen 1
News Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09) Feb 8 Phart Sparklingly 8
News Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09) Feb 8 Phart Comically 14
News Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09) Feb 8 Phart Shoppingly 3
News Reindeer dung ornaments, jewelry net Ill. zoo $20K (Dec '09) Feb 8 Phart Seasonally 6
See all Bloomington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomington Forum Now

Bloomington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Iran
 

Bloomington, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,750 • Total comments across all topics: 279,128,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC