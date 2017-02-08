Celebrate Valentine's Day with ISU Ja...

Celebrate Valentine's Day with ISU Jazz Ensembles

The Illinois State University Jazz Ensembles will present a Valentine's Big Band Dance from 7-10 p.m. on Feb. 11. The event will take place at the New Lafayette Club on 1602 S. Main St. Admission is $15 per person at the door. The Illinois State University Jazz Ensembles will present a Valentine's Big Band Dance from 7-10 p.m. on Feb. 11. The event will take place at the New Lafayette Club on 1602 S. Main St. Admission is $15 per person at the door.

