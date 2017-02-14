Blotter, Feb. 15, 2017

Three Illinois residents driving on Interstate 70 with more than four pounds of cocaine hidden in a false compartment in the dash appeared before a Mesa County judge Tuesday on felony drug charges. Eric W. Boatman, 24, and Ariyana C. Noland, 19, both of Harvey, Illinois, and 20-year-old Joselynn Meekol Hall of Bloomington, Illinois, each face a single felony charge of drug possession with intent to distribute that with conviction carries a mandatory prison sentence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.