Bloomington primary elections Tuesday
With five hopefuls eyeing the position currently held by Mayor Tari Renner, a primary will take place Tuesday. The vote will narrow the race to two for the April election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Vidette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body Found at Vacant House Fire Next to IL Stri...
|Fri
|glitterati
|1
|Happy 20th Birthday Destiny Davis
|Feb 19
|DaddyDon46
|1
|Local racism
|Feb 17
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Phart Sparklingly
|8
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Phart Comically
|14
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Phart Shoppingly
|3
|Reindeer dung ornaments, jewelry net Ill. zoo $20K (Dec '09)
|Feb 8
|Phart Seasonally
|6
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC