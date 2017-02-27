Bloomington police searching for missing teen
Bloomington police say they are searching for 15-year-old Kayli Magon, who was reported missing on February 18, 2017. Magon is described as a white female, standing 5'5", weighing 145 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.
