Bloomington police searching for missing teen

Tuesday Feb 21

Bloomington police say they are searching for 15-year-old Kayli Magon, who was reported missing on February 18, 2017. Magon is described as a white female, standing 5'5", weighing 145 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

