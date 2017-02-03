Bloomington health center to relocate...

Bloomington health center to relocate to bigger location

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: The Daily Vidette

Bloomington-based Chestnut Health Systems opened the doors to its medical clinic in 2012 and is McLean County's first Federally Qualified Health Center . It was announced the FQHC will relocate from 720 W. Chestnut St. to 702 W. Chestnut St. Wednesday.

Read more at The Daily Vidette.

