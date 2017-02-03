Bloomington health center to relocate to bigger location
Bloomington-based Chestnut Health Systems opened the doors to its medical clinic in 2012 and is McLean County's first Federally Qualified Health Center . It was announced the FQHC will relocate from 720 W. Chestnut St. to 702 W. Chestnut St. Wednesday.
