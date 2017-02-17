Blo-No making right choice in supporting Planned Parenthood
Thousands of men and women from the Bloomington-Normal area gathered Saturday morning in downtown Bloomington for a pro-Planned Parenthood march. Around 1,000 people gathered in downtown Bloomington Saturday to support funding for Planned Parenthood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Vidette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local racism
|14 hr
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Phart Sparklingly
|8
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Phart Comically
|14
|Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Phart Shoppingly
|3
|Reindeer dung ornaments, jewelry net Ill. zoo $20K (Dec '09)
|Feb 8
|Phart Seasonally
|6
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|State Farm Workers Unite - National Union Comin... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Objective observer
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC