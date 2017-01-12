UIC winner among Illinois universitie...

UIC winner among Illinois universities for 2016 state MAP aid

Tuesday Jan 10

If you're a low-income student at University of Illinois-Chicago, you had a better chance to get tuition aid from the state of Illinois last year than almost any other institution of higher learning - private or public- in the state. You are also likely to have received among the highest financial aid awards, up to $1,400 higher than students at other public four-year schools.

Bloomington, IL

