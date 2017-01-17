Taco Bell ranked as one of healthiest...

Taco Bell ranked as one of healthiest fast food chains

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Daily Vidette

Taco Bell's Fresco menu features items that are under 350 calories, making it one of the healthier fast food chains. Taco Bell's Fresco menu features items that are under 350 calories, making it one of the healthier fast food chains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Vidette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) 7 hr river cross 5
State Farm Workers Unite - National Union Comin... (Apr '16) Jan 13 Objective observer 4
News Occupy BloNo Moves to New Location (Nov '11) Jan 8 The Anti-Flower C... 2
Snap Me jenzie866 (Nov '14) Jan 8 The Anti-Flower C... 2
News Police: Man Walking Dog Likely Saved Drunk Teen... (Feb '12) Jan 8 The Anti-Flower C... 4
News Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping Jan 6 The Anti-Flower C... 1
61% Off Ovation 10 Cinemas Tickets Jan 6 The Anti-Flower C... 2
See all Bloomington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomington Forum Now

Bloomington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bloomington, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,845 • Total comments across all topics: 278,103,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC