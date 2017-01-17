Substation expected to reduce crime rates
To prevent the spread of crime on Bloomington's west side, Bloomington Police Chief Brendan Heffner and Mid Central Community Action Inc. have partnered up to create a Police Substation. To show the true intentions of the substation, they renamed it the West Jefferson Community House.
