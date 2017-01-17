Spirit Matters: Music makes for a mag...

Spirit Matters: Music makes for a magical journey in time

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Times

In a similar way, on my way to Ottawa one morning this week, I listened to "Purple Rain" after I had just awakened less than 45 minutes before from a complicated and somewhat disturbing dream that left all my wheels turning even after I opened my eyes. As I drove, I let the genius of Prince's guitar strings, lyrics and vocals soothe my spirit and prepare me to start the workday on a good note.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Fri river cross 5
State Farm Workers Unite - National Union Comin... (Apr '16) Jan 13 Objective observer 4
News Occupy BloNo Moves to New Location (Nov '11) Jan 8 The Anti-Flower C... 2
Snap Me jenzie866 (Nov '14) Jan 8 The Anti-Flower C... 2
News Police: Man Walking Dog Likely Saved Drunk Teen... (Feb '12) Jan 8 The Anti-Flower C... 4
News Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping Jan 6 The Anti-Flower C... 1
61% Off Ovation 10 Cinemas Tickets Jan 6 The Anti-Flower C... 2
See all Bloomington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomington Forum Now

Bloomington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bloomington, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,201 • Total comments across all topics: 278,133,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC