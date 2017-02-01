Iowa State details plane trips for president's doctor visits
Iowa State University released revised information Thursday about President Steven Leath's use of a university airplane to travel to personal medical appointments in Minnesota, amid a continuing state investigation into his flights. Leath announced last month that he was reimbursing the university $3,800 for using the plane to attend doctors' visits at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
