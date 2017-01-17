In the Classroom - Illinois Wesleyan University
The following local students made the dean's list for the fall semester at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington: Nikki Rogers and Emily Russow, Cornell; Bryan Worby, Dwight; Connor Simmons, Flanagan; Kirstyn Petersen, Minonk; Morgan Hussey, Olivia Kief, Michael McNelis, Autumn See and Sheldon Sobol, Morris; Andrea Flynn, Odell; Megan Ravnikar, Peru; Tara Isenberg and Kelsey Walsberg, Pontiac; Melissa Schmidt, Sheridan; Landon Piccatto, Spring Valley; and Olivia Ruff and Erik Thorson, Streator.
