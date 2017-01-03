Former Mitsubishi plant now owned by ...

Former Mitsubishi plant now owned by Rivian Automotive

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Daily Herald

Rivian Automotive has completed the purchase of the former Mitsubishi plant in the central Illinois city of Normal, where it plans to manufacture electric vehicles. The Pantagraph in Bloomington reports Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe said Thursday in a statement the company "couldn't be more excited" in purchasing the plant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Occupy BloNo Moves to New Location (Nov '11) Sun The Anti-Flower C... 2
Snap Me jenzie866 (Nov '14) Sun The Anti-Flower C... 2
News Police: Man Walking Dog Likely Saved Drunk Teen... (Feb '12) Sun The Anti-Flower C... 4
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Sun The Anti-Flower C... 3
News Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping Jan 6 The Anti-Flower C... 1
61% Off Ovation 10 Cinemas Tickets Jan 6 The Anti-Flower C... 2
Are you a State Farm Employee affected by closu... (Aug '13) Jan 6 Employee 39
See all Bloomington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomington Forum Now

Bloomington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
 

Bloomington, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,338 • Total comments across all topics: 277,765,853

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC