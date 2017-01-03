Fire-damaged Parkview Pub in Bloomington may reopen by summer
Parkview Food & Pub, better known as the Parkview Inn, in Bloomington, Illinois, may reopen by summer after a fire in October virtually destroyed the historic establishment. Owner Rich McCormick told the Bloomington Panatagraph he's taking the opportunity with the rebuilding process to make some changes so its customers will face Miller Park across the street.
