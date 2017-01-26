EXCHANGE: Researcher turning science fiction into reality

ADVANCE FOR USE SUNDAY, JAN. 22, 2017 AND THEREAFTER - In this Jan. 3, 2017 photo, Illinois Wesleyan University physics professor Gabe Spalding describes how students in his class use lasers, programmable cameras, mirrors and optics to develop devices in a campus lab for his "Momentum of the Photon" class, in Bloomington, Ill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.