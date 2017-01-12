Change in billing saves Naplate $1.3K

Change in billing saves Naplate $1.3K

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: The Times

Using postcards for water bills, instead of paper and envelopes, can bring a potential of about $1,300 in savings to the village of Naplate, according to a plan presented by Trustee Jared Mitchell. Village Clerk Gerry Kammerer sends out monthly billing invoices using paper and envelopes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Sat Garrett 4
State Farm Workers Unite - National Union Comin... (Apr '16) Jan 13 Objective observer 4
News Occupy BloNo Moves to New Location (Nov '11) Jan 8 The Anti-Flower C... 2
Snap Me jenzie866 (Nov '14) Jan 8 The Anti-Flower C... 2
News Police: Man Walking Dog Likely Saved Drunk Teen... (Feb '12) Jan 8 The Anti-Flower C... 4
News Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping Jan 6 The Anti-Flower C... 1
61% Off Ovation 10 Cinemas Tickets Jan 6 The Anti-Flower C... 2
See all Bloomington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomington Forum Now

Bloomington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bloomington, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,541 • Total comments across all topics: 277,983,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC