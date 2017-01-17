Candidates edge toward mayoral seat

Tuesday Jan 17

Candidates Robert Fike, Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner, Alderman Kevin Lower and Ian Bayne answer questions from attendees during Monday's McLean County Republican Party breakfast, Four of the five candidates for mayor of Bloomington, and a representative for the fifth candidate, joined members of the McLean County Republican Party for its monthly breakfast on Monday. Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner, Ward 1 Alderman Kevin Lower, retired firefighter Robert Fike, former radio talk show host Ian Bayne and representative Janine Toth for Ward 8 Alderman Diana Hauman gathered at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Bloomington to share their plans if elected.

