Bloomington ultra-cyclist headed to R...

Bloomington ultra-cyclist headed to Russian extreme race

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: SFGate

In this Dec. 9, 2016, 2016 file photo, Thursday Gervais, a local artist, cancer survivor, and avid cyclist trains in Bloomington, Ill., to take part on the Trans-Siberia Extreme 2017, a 9,000 kilometer, 25 day bike ride in Russia. The race crosses five climate zones, seven time zones, the Ural mountains and four of the longest rivers in the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bloomington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping 1 hr The Anti-Flower C... 1
61% Off Ovation 10 Cinemas Tickets 5 hr The Anti-Flower C... 2
Are you a State Farm Employee affected by closu... (Aug '13) 6 hr Employee 39
Bloomington Music Thread (Feb '14) Dec 20 Musikologist 7
Slipknot and Hatebreed Bring Mind Food to Bloom... (Apr '15) Dec 19 The Anti-Flower C... 2
Gerald Maragos Dec 19 The Anti-Flower C... 2
pitbulls (Jan '14) Dec 14 The Anti-Flower C... 3
See all Bloomington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bloomington Forum Now

Bloomington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bloomington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Bloomington, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,033 • Total comments across all topics: 277,673,804

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC