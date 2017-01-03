Bloomington ultra-cyclist headed to Russian extreme race
In this Dec. 9, 2016, 2016 file photo, Thursday Gervais, a local artist, cancer survivor, and avid cyclist trains in Bloomington, Ill., to take part on the Trans-Siberia Extreme 2017, a 9,000 kilometer, 25 day bike ride in Russia. The race crosses five climate zones, seven time zones, the Ural mountains and four of the longest rivers in the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Bloomington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping
|1 hr
|The Anti-Flower C...
|1
|61% Off Ovation 10 Cinemas Tickets
|5 hr
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
|Are you a State Farm Employee affected by closu... (Aug '13)
|6 hr
|Employee
|39
|Bloomington Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Dec 20
|Musikologist
|7
|Slipknot and Hatebreed Bring Mind Food to Bloom... (Apr '15)
|Dec 19
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
|Gerald Maragos
|Dec 19
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
|pitbulls (Jan '14)
|Dec 14
|The Anti-Flower C...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bloomington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC